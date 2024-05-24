Baybe Tone, Luh CEO, Jawnino, & Eddy P: Four Artists You Need To Listen To Right Now

Every single month, the staff at HotNewHipHop gets together to discuss artists that we have yet to cover on the website. Overall, it is an effort to get us all engaged with various different subgenres or movements within the culture. Furthermore, it helps us expand our horizons beyond just the mainstream artists that always dominate the conversation. It's a fun exercise, especially since we get to share some of our favorite finds with you, the audience. So without further ado, here are four artists and songs we believe you should listen to right now.

Baybe Tone - "Racks"

Baybe Tone is a young artist from Florida who has been making waves in the scene. Overall, he is known for some hard-hitting production and menacing flows that will immediately capture your attention. With his song "Racks," you are going to want to run through a brick wall. This is one of those tracks that is just oozing with energy. It makes for a fun listen, and it will be hard not to do some headbanging while giving this a spin.

Luh CEO - "Who Is You"

Luh CEO is a Mississippi artist who is just 18 years old. Interestingly enough, he is signed to 1501 Certified Entertainment which shows you he is already making some massive connections. In his track "Who is You," Luh CEO gives us smooth yet energetic flows that are perfect for the southern trap production. For an 18-year-old, his songwriting chops are truly impressive. With a bit of artist development, we can only imagine where he will be in five years from now.

Jawnino - "Lose My Brain"

Jawnino is a UK artist known for embracing the grime and jungle sound. Although Grime is mostly known for its energetic flows, Jawnino brings a more laid back approach to the subgenre. The song "Lose My Brain" is a perfect example of this. Throughout the track, he delivers some buttery smooth flows over uptempo production that will immediately situate you into a UK club. It's a great take on UK Grime, and we cannot wait to hear more from the artist. His most recent project 40 has some bangers, so be sure to check that out.

Eddy P - "It Ain't Glitter"

Eddy P is an artist who sits at about 1,700 monthly listeners on Spotify. However, don't let that number fool you. He certainly deserves a whole lot more. The song we've been gravitating towards is "It Ain't Glitter." The song has some gorgeous vocal samples and pianos that will have you daydreaming. As for the rapping itself, Eddy P's flows are focused and crisp in a way that will maintain your attention. He does the heavy-lifting, which is saying a lot given the incredible production. Once again, an artist with lots of talent who deserves the recognition.

