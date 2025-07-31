Recently, Young Thug ran into up-and-coming rapper Kamikazzz at an event, and she blew him away with her talent. After rapping for him on the spot, they exchanged some kind words, and he appeared willing to at least explore the possibility of signing her.

“What you sayin, you gon’ sign her? Stop playin’ now," her friend standing nearby said, as captured by Live Bitez. "You bet," Young Thug responded while nodding his head. "Alright I’m about to send you my name. I appreciate ya. I’m about to send you my name," Kamikazzz told him.

Instagram users are sounding off about the fun interaction, and agree that Kamikazzz could go a long way. "Her delivery has great potential. He’s probably thinking that she’d be dope with a penned song, branding, and artist development," one commenter writes. "She got potential, everyone need a chance," another claims.

Young Thug Legal Issues

At the time of writing, it remains unconfirmed whether or not Kamikazzz will actually ink a deal with YSL. Either way, she got some exposure, which will hopefully help her fanbase continue to grow.

As for Young Thug, he has far more on his plate these days than just seeking out new talent. Currently, he's still dealing with a plethora of legal hurdles related to the YSL RICO case. He accepted a plea deal last October and was sent home with 15 years of probation. Earlier this month, however, his attorney Brian Steel filed a motion on his behalf asking the court to modify the sentence.

Reportedly, the motions states that Young Thug “respectfully requests a hearing on this Motion and at the conclusion of same, asks this Honorable Court to grant the above-requested relief and modify Mr. Williams’ sentence.” It's unclear exactly what changes the rapper is trying to make to the sentence. As part of his probation, he has to follow various guidelines such as staying out of Atlanta outside of emergencies and taking drug tests.