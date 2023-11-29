Mariah The Scientist Attends Young Thug's RICO Trial Day 2, Attorney Claims Yves Saint Laurent Jeans Inspired YSL

Mariah The Scientist continues to support her man throughout his trial.

BYCaroline Fisher
Earlier this week, opening statements in Young Thug's eagerly-awaited RICO trial began following months of delays. Mariah The Scientist, the rapper's girlfriend, came through in style to show her support. The trial continued yesterday, and once again, Mariah attended. She was seen spectating, looking to be in considerably good spirits as her man fights for his freedom.

It doesn't come as much of a surprise that the "77 Degrees" performer has stuck by Young Thug's side amid the court proceedings, as she's been transparent about her decision to hold him down throughout his prison stay. Last month, she told Angela Yee that she knows he's "the one," and even later revealed their tentative plans to marry once he gets out. For the second day of trial, Mariah wore a simple navy jacket, going for a more understated look following the controversy her day one fit sparked.

Mariah The Scientist Appears In Court

For day one, she showed out in a sleek black suit, certainly turning heads. The white t-shirt she sported underneath her jacket is what mostly managed to get social media users talking, however. The top featured a subtle YSL logo, which raised some eyebrows considering the nature of the case.

Mariah's t-shirt isn't the only thing that prompted chatter, however. During the second day of the trial, Young Thug's attorney defended his use of the term "Pushin P" in his 2022 track with Gunna and Future. According to him, the phrase means "Pushing Positivity," which raised some doubt among social media users. Similarly, he claims that YSL's name was actually inspired by Young Thug's friends consistently rocking Yves Saint Laurent-brand women's jeans, which featured the iconic acronym.

Attorney Claims YSL Was Named After Yves Saint Laurent Women's Jeans

What do you think of Mariah The Scientist appearing in court for the second day of Young Thug's RICO trial? What about his attorney's claims that YSL got its name from Young Thug's friends rocking Yves Saint Laurent women's jeans? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.