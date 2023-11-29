Young Thug's Lawyer Refutes Claims That The Rapper Put A Hit On Someone Citing Lil Uzi Vert's Diamond

We're only two days into Young Thug's YSL RICO trial and revelations are already coming at a rapid-fire pace. Today while trying to refute a piece of evidence brought by the prosecution, his lawyer referenced one of the strangest hip-hop news stories of the past few years. The piece of evidence is a conversation where Thug reportedly said "YSL rule the world kid. 24m on a n*gga head, y'all just start bringing me money."

The prosecution introduced the evidence under the interpretation that the 24m line is about putting a bounty on someone's head. But Thug's lawyers had an entirely different explanation. in court today the defense claimed that the comment was actually a reference to Lil Uzi Vert, who famously got an expensive diamond embedded in their forehead. Subsequently the story was widely shared online with thousands of fans and numerous fellow rappers, including Young Thug sharing their reactions to it. Check out his lawyer making the explanation in court.

It's yet another big revelation within the world of hip-hop from day two of the trial. Earlier today, defense lawyers claimed that the title phrase in Young Thug and Gunna's song "pushin P." But the explanation wasn't what many thought. They claimed that it stood for "Pushing Positivity" which many online cracked jokes about after it happened. The song proved to be a massive hit for the pair in 2021. Even at the time it was called into question what exactly the title phrase meant, though this was not the explanation many were anticipating.

Earlier today, the defense lawyers made yet another surprise revelation. They explained the origin of a supposed beef between Thug and YFN Lucci. The beef is mentioned often in the prosecutions evidence. They explained that the beef was manufactured primarily for Lucci to generate attention and clout towards his own rap career. What do you think of the explanation that Young Thug's statement was actually a reference to Lil Uzi Vert's forehead diamond? Let us know in the comment section below.

