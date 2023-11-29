Young Thug RICO Trial Judge "Very Angry" In Court, Mistrial Rumblings Begin

Young Thug's eagerly-anticipated RICO trial is finally underway, however, it may not be for much longer. According to Law & Crime's Cathy Russon, Judge Ural Glanville, who's overseeing the trial, recently got upset in the courtroom. "Judge Glanville appeared very angry and called all attorneys back in chambers," she Tweeted earlier today. "Working to get more information but murmurs about a mistrial. Stand by!"

While it remains unclear what upset him, there's been some chatter online surrounding the media accidentally showing jurors' faces in footage from the trial. This has resulted in images of the jurors floating around, which obviously pose a serious security risk. Young Thug has already been awaiting trial for quite some time now, with several delays surrounding the jury selection process. If Judge Glanville chooses to rule this a mistrial, the rapper will stay behind bars awaiting his next trial, and the process will restart.

Delays Could Continue In Young Thug's Case

Russon's news follows Young Thug's request for a mistrial on the first day of the trial. Judge Glanville swiftly denied the request. His attorney Brian Steel accused prosecutors of intentional misconduct, noting how they failed to provide the defense with slides from their opening statement. Judge Glanville eventually had jurors leave the courtroom to get the situation sorted, calling out the prosecution for their lack of preparation. He got frustrated at the time as well due to ongoing delays.

Young Thug's attorney continues to get attention amid the trial for his compelling, and arguably amusing, arguments. Earlier this week, Steel argued that the name of Young Thug's 2022 track with Gunna and Future, "Pushin P," actually stands for "pushing positivity." What do you think of reports that Judge Ural Glanville got upset in court today? How about the possibility that he could rule this a mistrial? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

