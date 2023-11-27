Young Thug's Mistrial Motion Denied During Chaotic First Day Of Trial

After months of jury selection and more than a year and a half behind bars, Young Thug's YSL RICO trial finally began earlier today. The trial is streaming online and thousands of fans are tuning in to follow the twists and turns as the rap star's fate is decided. Before opening statements could even get underway today, however, there was already drama.

Thug's attorney Brian Steel accused the prosecution of intentional misconduct after they failed to provide the defense with the text slides in their opening statement. The judge was forced to excuse the jurors from the courtroom while the situation was sorted out. While the judge did chastise the prosecution for not turning over all of their slides he ultimately declined Steel's move for a mistrial. The judge clearly wasn't happy with either the prosecution or the defense for delays in the trial. Check out the most recent updates in the Young Thug case as they happen below.

Young Thug's Trial Off To A Rocky Start

Even though the trial itself just started today, there's already been months of drama for fans to sift through. A few weeks ago the judge officially ruled that lyrics from various Young Thug songs will be allowed as evidence in the trial. The decision was largely unpopular with fans and fellow rappers. Subsequently many, like Meek Mill and Killer Mike spoke out against it. Rap lyrics being used in trials has been a hot topic for years. Some states are even moving to pass laws forbidding them from being used as evidence. Unfortunately for Thug, they're allowed in Georgia where he's on trial.

There was also more friction between lawyers and judges during the pre-trial process. The judge in the case had to administer a warning to Thug's lawyer. It came after he called one particular witness evaluation a "farce." It was just one of many issues the judge had with lawyers leading up to the trial. What do you think of interruptions already taking place in the YSL RICO trial even on the very first day? Let us know in the comment section below.

