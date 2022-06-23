mistrial
- MusicJam Master Jay Trial Judge Denies Defense's Motion For MistrialDefense attorneys believe that the prosecution exhibited misconduct in this murder trial, alleging prejudice during a witness questioning.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug RICO Trial Judge "Very Angry" In Court, Mistrial Rumblings BeginYoung Thug will remain behind bars if the judge chooses to rule a mistrial.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeYoung Thug's Mistrial Motion Denied During Chaotic First Day Of TrialThe first day of the YSL RICO trial already had some dramatic moments.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Thug Requests Mistrial In YSL RICO CaseThugger's attorney Brian Steele claimed that the prosecution showed information that the defense was barred from accessing before trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYNW Melly & His Lawyers Believe Jury Selection Could Take Weeks Amid Motion To Dismiss CaseYNW Melly's team remains hard at work.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYNW Melly Once Again Denied Bond As New Trial Date ApproachesMelly won't be allowed home before the start of his trial in October.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYNW Melly Tells Family "I'm Coming Home" During Recent Court AppearanceFans are trying to interpret the rapper's newest message.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Jury: One Woman's Hesitation To Convict Reportedly Lead To MistrialAfter a bumpy first attempt at trying Melly, prosecutors will return to the courthouse in October.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Prosecutors Confirm They Will Seek RetrialThe Broward County State Attorney’s office reportedly informed NBC of their decision.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipYNW Bortlen Tweets About "Mind Games" Amid YNW Melly MistrialYNW Bortlen Tweeted a cryptic message the same day a judge declared a mistrial in Melly's case.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYFN Lucci's Lawyer Is Confident That YSL RICO Case Will Be A MistrialWhile there are no specific details as to why, there is debate within the rap and legal communities over whether this trial has been fair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYNW Melly's Mother Believes Jury Voted 9-3 In His Favor, Journalist Denies Her ClaimAn Atlanta reporter maintained that there was actually a 6-6 deadlock that resulted in the case being deemed a mistrial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYNW Melly Verdict: Judge Declares MistrialThe (first) trial of YNW Melly has come to an end.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Judge Will Grant Mistrial If Jury Remains In DeadlockMelly's lawyer's motion for a mistrial was denied earlier in the month.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeJudge Denies YNW Melly's Team's Motion For MistrialMelly's defense moved for a mistrial this morning.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeYNW Melly Denied Mistrial In Double-Murder CaseThe YNW Melly trial has been full of twists and turns. By Alexander Cole
- MusicYNW Melly's Lead Attorney Motions For MistrialReports indicate that the defense believes the jury to be tainted after unjust evidence was presented by the state.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeJudge Denies Mistrial Request In YSL CaseThe Judge for the YSL RICO case has denied a request for a mistrial.By Cole Blake
- CrimeYoung Thug's Co-Defendant Seeks MistrialIn the trials newest play, Jayden Myrick claims his Sixth Amendment rights have been violated. By Diya Singhvi
- CrimeLil Woody Interrogation Leak Leads To Mistrial Request: ReportThe recent leak of Lil Woody's interrogation video has led to a mistrial request from one defendant in the YSL trial.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureT.I. & Tiny's Lawsuit Over OMG Dolls Declared MistrialT.I. and Tiny's lawsuit against the toy company, MGA Entertainment, has been ruled a mistrial.By Cole Blake
- CrimeSuge Knight's Wrongful Death Lawsuit Results In MistrialA judge declares a mistrial in the lawsuit against Suge Knight over the 2015 death of Terry Carter.
