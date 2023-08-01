YNW Melly Jury: One Woman’s Hesitation To Convict Reportedly Lead To Mistrial

After watching endless chaos unfold during YNW Melly’s double murder trial earlier this summer, the Florida native was surprisingly granted a mistrial. His attorneys attempted to motion for one earlier on in proceedings and were ultimately denied. However, the jury’s failure to come to a consensus led the presiding judge to rule in Melly’s favour. Of course, this doesn’t mean he’s walking free. Rather, prosecutors will be re-trying the case again in the fall. An October court date was already set set at the end of July.

Many who have been keeping up with the trial are curious as to know exactly what happened with the jury behind closed doors. Thankfully, Local 10 News finally has some answers. According to them, the majority of members were on board with convicting Melly. However, one woman in particular held her ground on defending the accused killer. “From day one, she had issues with the foreperson selected, at one point crossing her arms and saying she was ‘Done!'” another juror recalled to the outlet.

YNW Melly’s First Jury Couldn’t Come to an Agreement

“When another juror asked to not shut down and set her feelings aside, she exploded… She was explosive, manipulative, she was rude, she yelled insults at anyone who had a different opinion,” they further noted. Elsewhere, the anonymous source claimed the same woman was there specifically “to cause chaos.” The next group of jurors selected to hold Melly’s fate in their hands will obviously be different, though it’s possible we could see the same final outcome take place later this year.

Throughout the first YNW Melly trial, his mother, Jamie King, made frequent headlines for her comments on social media. In the midst of proceedings, she claimed that the stress she’s experienced while watching her son potentially face the death penalty gave her a heart attack. After a mistrial was declared last month, she also spoke out online. Read what King had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

