YNW Melly Trial: Retrial To Begin In October

The retrial of YNW Melly is set to begin on October 2, according to a report from The Miami Herald. The date was agreed upon during a July 28 hearing following Judge John Murphy III declaring a mistrial last week. Jurors had been unable to reach a unanimous decision and were reportedly deadlocked 6-6. Melly is accused of murdering YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in October 2018. The prosecution will still pursue the death penalty for Melly.

However, a major point of contention remains in the retrial deliberations. The Herald also reported that prosecutors are seeking to have Melly tried alongside his accused co-conspirator, YNW Bortlen. Bortlen is accused of aiding Melly in the murder of their YNW peers, serving as the driver of the vehicle in which Juvy and Sakchaser were reportedly shot. However, Melly’s attorneys objected to the motion, as Bortlen is not facing the death penalty for his charges. A decision on the motion will be made during a subsequent hearing in September.

YNW Melly Retrial Details To Be Finalized In Coming Months

A number of additional details were also released that indicate the likely path that pre-trial proceedings will take over the coming months. Per Bryson “Boom” Paul, who has been covering the case from the very beginning, Melly will next appear in court for a three-day hearing starting on August 1. No further details were announced about his hearing. However, many people believe that it will be a bond hearing. Melly has been consistently denied bond throughout the trial.

It’s unclear why the prosecution is now pushing for a joint trial for Melly and Bortlen. However, many people believe that it is an attempt to conflate Melly’s case and make it easier for them to secure a guilty verdict. However, there is still every chance that Judge Murphy III rules to keep the trials separate during that September 22 hearing. This is a developing story and one where many twists should be expected over the coming months. Follow every development in the case here at HotNewHipHop.

