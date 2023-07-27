O’Block J Hood Shares King Von And YNW Melly Rumor With Adam22

In a new clip posted by No Jumper, O’Block J Hood shared a story with Adam22 that involved two controversial figures in rap. He claimed that in a conversation with the now-deceased King Von, Von told him that YNW Melly was responsible for the murder of his two friends. That confession is particularly relevant coming out now as Melly’s initial trial for the murders just wrapped up a few days ago. The case ultimately ended in a mistrial as the jury couldn’t come to a conclusion. The decision is ultimately good news for Melly, who will face the death penalty if found guilty. But he isn’t out of the woods yet as the prosecution has 90 days to agree to pursue a mistrial.

O’Block J Hood is of the opinion that they should try YNW Melly again. Hood told Adam22 that before his passing, King Von told him Melly did in fact kill his friends. He even goes a step further in declaring that he believes the rumor and thinks Melly should be locked up as a result. The comments under the post are about as you’d expect, hostile towards J Hood for sharing information. “This n*gga a cold dry snitch,” one of the top comments reads. “This dude scared of Melly,” says another. That sentiment ran throughout almost the entire comment section with posts like “Snitching for real becoming cool or something?”

O’Block J Hood Thinks Melly Should Be Locked Up

Earlier this week Broward County’s attorney’s office confirmed to reporters that they do plan to seek out a retrial for YNW Melly. While the official paperwork doesn’t appear to have been filed yet, they have plenty of time left in the 90-day window. That means Melly’s long-running legal woes could continue indefinitely into the future.

In the time since the mistrial fans have debated on how divided the jury was. While YNW Melly’s own mom claims it was 9-3 in the rapper’s favor that number has been contested. A reporter has stuck to the claim that it was a 6-6 tie which resulted in the mistrial. What do you think of O’Block J Hood’s comments regarding YNW Melly? Let us know in the comment section below.

