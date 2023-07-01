YNW Melly Trial: Prosecutors Confirm They Will Seek Retrial

It seems like YNW Melly’s time in court isn’t over, despite his recent case for double murder being a mistrial. Moreover, according to NBC6 South Florida, the Broward County State Attorney’s office informed them of the decision to retry the Florida rapper for his alleged crimes. While this may seem like wishful thinking to some, apparently the pieces are already in place to make this motion. On Friday morning (July 28), authorities scheduled a status hearing in Judge John Murphy III’s courtroom. Of course, it’s too early to have a date for retrial set, but that might pop up soon.

“What that means to me as a defense attorney who has tried dozens of jury trials, is there was somebody in that room that was ‘gung-ho’ that this should be an acquittal,” local criminal defense attorney Joshua Rydell stated to the outlet. He followed the case in its entirety. “That’s what this says to me. There were people that didn’t buy the state’s theory, and were never going to be in a place to even discuss [YNW Melly’s] case.”

YNW Melly’s Judge Declares Mistrial

“The hard part of a mistrial like this is the state has shown their cards, they’ve shown their strategy. They’re good facts and they’re bad facts,” he continued. “That being said, so did the defense, they highlighted their strategy. So now both sides know the playbook that the other side is working with. One courtroom was shut down for six to seven weeks of [YNW Melly’s] trial, and coupled with the jury being sequestered, hotel stays, extra BSO security to make that happen. If they try it again there will definitely be a cost to the taxpayers of Broward County.”

Meanwhile, some YNW affiliates have already apparently addressed the mistrial and spoken out on court affairs. Regardless, this isn’t hugely surprising news, although prosecutors acted quite swiftly from what this report indicates. Time will tell whether it results in the same outcome, or if this will be a conclusive trial. Still, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on YNW Melly.

