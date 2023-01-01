YNW Melly’s Mother Believes Jury Voted 9-3 In His Favor, Journalist Denies Her Claim

The current trial for double murder for YNW Melly just resulted in a shocking but inconclusive outcome, with the judge deeming the case a mistrial. Moreover, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the Florida rapper after weeks of testimonies, evidence, and deliberation. While this doesn’t mean that the case is over, as there will likely be another trial, many supporters celebrated this development on social media and began discussion on the trial as a whole. However, there is still some pushback when it comes to what really went down with this mistrial. Furthermore, Melly’s mother just took to Instagram to claim that there are inconsistencies in the result and the vote.

“9 not Guilty 3 guilty,” YNW Melly’s mother wrote on her Story in reference to the jury’s alleged vote on him. “It was a mistrial my son will be home God is still working [prayer hands emoji] [fingers-crossed emoji].” It didn’t take long for the media to react to this post, and one reporter quickly set the record straight based on what we know of court proceedings. Atlanta journalist @1goatalexis on Instagram took to the platform to back reports up with conversations with a case lawyer.

YNW Melly’s Mother Makes Bold Claim About Jury Mistrial

“[YNW Melly’s] mother posted saying it was a 9-3 decision but it was actually a 6-6 decision,” they wrote. “As 6 jurors found him not guilty and the other 6 found him guilty. What does this mean? Please keep in mind I spoke to a lawyer who was once on this case. What he told me is that the State will FOR SURE retry this case. As for which side benefits from a mistrial the most, he stated the State now has the chance to correct the mistakes they made during trial.

Journalist Fights These Claims Back

“The defense already showed their hand and their strategies,” they continued. “The lawyer did admit it is still a hard case to get a guilty verdict on. His opinion is that the State should put Bortlen on trial as well and try Melly and Bortlen together.” For more news and the latest updates on YNW Melly, come back to HNHH.

