YNW Melly has been in trial for some time now, accused of murdering his two friends, YNW SakChaser and YNW Juvy, in 2018. Melly’s defense claims the two young men were killed in a drive-by shooting, which investigators are arguing is impossible. Now, it’s been revealed that the only other surviving person in the vehicle on the night of the murders aside from Melly, YNW Bortlen, will also be on trial beginning in October. His trial starts October 2, 2023 at Broward County Courthouse, according to Bryson “Boom” Paul.

Today, Bortlen also appeared in court in Florida. His defense attorney motioned for the artist to work while he awaits the upcoming trial. Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley was opposed to the motion. She argued that Bortlen had previously violated his bond agreement. In January of 2021, Bortlen was found to have violated his pre-trial release conditions, as shown by his ankle monitor. Allegedly, the ankle monitor tracked him going to strip clubs and personal residences, when he was only supposed to travel for work.

YNW Bortlen Appeared In Court

A Broward County Courthouse spokesperson later confirmed that Bortlen’s pre-trial release had been revoked, and a judge reportedly called for him to be arrested. In January of this year, it was also reported that Bortlen provided information to the police regarding the night of the murders. Audio was released of Bortlen speaking with an unidentified person about the shootings. Though Bortlen didn’t share specific details in the audio, listeners speculate that he could have been speaking to a detective. Whether he was or not, Bortlen’s trial will be instrumental in the case.

Recently, hundreds of photos were submitted as evidence in Melly’s trial. Kristine Bradley submitted the photos, which featured various famous rappers. Artists like Drake, French Montana, Kevin Gates, and more have been previously mentioned throughout Melly’s trial. The photos included Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Young Thug, and more.

