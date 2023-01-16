The case of YNW Melly is still developing, and his associate YNW Bortlen allegedly spoke to police about the incident that provoked his arrest. Moreover, newly released audio shows a conversation between Bortlen and an unidentified speaker. During the exchange, the YNW associate spoke briefly on the night two close friends, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, died in a shooting.

“I’m trying to make sure I don’t get hit,” the rapper began. “And you’re telling me about this- I don’t know, you know what I’m saying? I’m driving… S**t crazy, bro.”

Furthermore, the last update we got from Melly was a plea for his life. Moreover, the “Mixed Personalities” rapper posted on Instagram that he “feared for [his] life” after threats from officials at his prison.

A former federal investigator says after reviewing YNW Melly case, they believe his only chance at getting out is pleading insanity.

“As of this moment today I am officially in fear of my life,” Melly wrote last December. “A new Captain named Hubert and XO Jenkins have taken over the jail for two weeks now. They’ve handed out even harsher punishments for me [than] the previous ones in place.

“They are watching my every move on camera,” he continued. “Making sure I don’t use the phone to tell the world how I am being mistreated, discriminated, threatened physically, harassed… [Deputies, lieutenants, and sergeants] say ‘they will hide me from the world’ and threaten to ‘beat my ass every day.’ If I tell my lawyers they will lie and say I hit them first.”

Meanwhile, many assume that the person Bortlen spoke to is a detective. While the rapper did not provide any specific details or incriminations in the clip, the other voice goes on.

“I know it’s not for you to worry about,” he began. “But if you told me it happened there, there’s got to be some evidence there… There’s going to be broken glass over there, when the windows got shot out. There’s going to be casings from the people shooting at your car. Okay, there’s going to be stuff, evidence over there. Right now, there’s nothing, okay? I kind of think I know what happened.”

While it seems the other voice sought out more details, the released clip cuts off at that moment. Moreover, the lack of evidence as of now seems to hint at a difficult case to make heads or tails of. Regardless, confessions and conversations like these will prove instrumental to the “Murder On My Mind” rapper’s case.

Still, what do you think of YNW Bortlen speaking to police about YNW Melly's charges and the incident that locked him up? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below.