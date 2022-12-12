Even from behind bars, YNW Melly has been getting desperate messages out to his fans via Instagram. Earlier this month, he publicly pleaded with figures like Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, and Meek Mill to help him. Now, the Broward County-born star is back with more allegations about the unfortunate treatment he’s enduring while awaiting trial.

“As of this moment today I am officially in fear of my life,” Melly wrote on Monday (December 12) afternoon. “A new Captain named Hubert and XO Jenkins have taken over the jail for two weeks now. They’ve handed out even harsher punishments for me [than] the previous ones in place.”

YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty Music)

According to his account, the 23-year-old moved into a housing unit that holds 24 inmates at once. He’s been staying there alone, with no phone privilege, no television, and no access to a newspaper. “They are watching my every move on camera. Making sure I don’t use the phone to tell the world how I am being mistreated, discriminated, threatened physically, harassed,” he alleges.

Additionally, Melly says that on the one hour a day he is let out of his cell, all other inmates in adjoining dorms go to their respective rooms. “I am being subjected to cruel and unusual treatment at the hands of deputies and high-ranking staff of the Broward Sheriff’s Office,” he insists.

“I have been threatened by Deputies, Lieutenants and Sergeants. They say ‘they will hide me from the world’ and threaten to ‘beat my ass every day.’ If I tell my lawyers they will lie and say I hit them first,” the Florida native adds. Specifically, he credits the threats to Sergeant Anthony Kidd and Lieutenant Jean Baptiste.

The staff have apparently succeeded in their goal of hiding him. Now, Melly believes that their next step is “beating [him] half to death.” This is something he says happens “to other inmates almost daily at the main jail” in Broward County.

Shortly after, another message appeared on the “Murder On My Mind” artist’s profile. “I can’t call my family or lawyers to notify them I have been beaten or harassed,” he vents to his fans in this one. “They say my phone privileges are taken permanently because [of] all of the infractions over the last seven months. THAT IS A LIE!”

“They took my phone privileges indefinitely off of my 1st violation for using another inmate’s pin to talk on the phone when I am not allowed to use the phone,” he explains. Additionally, Melly notes that other inmates in the same circumstance would have gotten their privileges back after 30 days, “per the handbook.”

The recording artist is feeling frustration, particularly after seeing others planning escapes and robberies with jail phones and still having their privileges.

“I am housed and surrounded in the care of power-struck deputies and captains of high authority. They’ve even have told me to my face that ‘they don’t like me’ and ‘I pissed them off,'” Melly’s rant goes on. “I am not safe in the hands of these people,” he insists.

He concluded, “I am in fear of my life. My family is in fear of my life. I can not do another day here. Someone, please help me get moved to another county jail until my trial. PLEASE!”

In other recent news, YNW Melly’s mother was recently questioned over alleged witness tampering in her son’s case. Read more about that here, and check back with HNHH later for more news updates.