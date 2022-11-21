YNW Melly’s time behind bars has been nothing short of chaotic. In recent months, his name has come up in connection with a potential prison escape plan. On top of that, earlier this month he got the news that the death penalty could once again be his ultimate sentence when he eventually goes to trial.

While the rapper awaits his fate, AllHipHop has interesting news regarding his mother, Jaime King. According to reports, investigators think she’s been witness tampering, landing her in some serious hot water.

Earlier this month, King was subpoenaed by Assistant State Attorney Michelle Boutros, court documents reveal. She was to answer some questions about a potential charge from Mark Moretti, a Miramar Police detective.

Surprisingly, part of the agreement included full immunity from prosecution for King in her son’s case. However, while she was at the Broward County State Attorney’s office, Melly’s mother says they gave her a search warrant.

Moretti reportedly “became aggressive” and demanded her cell phone. In response, King asked for a moment to inform her employer she’d be without a phone. While she was going to do so, reports state that the detective “thrust himself across the table.”

After pushing the woman’s attorney, Robert H. Trachman to the side, and Moretti “forcibly” took the phone from Melly’s mom.

According to King, her fingers bent back far enough while he was grabbing her that she’s still in physical therapy for her injuries. She is asking that the Broward County Court order the Miramar Police Department to return her property “immediately.”

A copy of the search warrant obtained by AllHipHop alleges that the cell phone in custody was a means to commit a crime. Therefore, it constitutes as evidence relevant to proving a felony has been committed.

