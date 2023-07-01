YNW Melly Will Not Testify, Defense & Prosecution Rest Their Cases

YNW Melly has decided not to testify in his ongoing double murder trial. Additionally, both the defense and prosecution have rested their cases and closing arguments will be made on Thursday. Miramar Detective Mark Moretti served as the prosecution’s final witness in the trial.

“I will not be testifying,” Melly said in court, this week. When Judge Murphy III asked, “Is this your volunteer decision?” Melly confirmed, “Yes sir.” Melly stands accused of killing both YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. If convicted, he faces life in prison with parole and the possibility of the death penalty. Melly has pleaded not guilty.

In this handout photo provided by the Broward's Sheriff's Office, rapper YNW Melly, real name Jamell Demons, is seen in a police booking photo after being charged with two counts of murder in the first degree February 13, 2019, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Demons allegedly conspired with Cortlen Henry to fatally shot two other Florida based rappers, Christopher Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams, October 26.

On the final day of their case, the state finally brought forth Melly’s confessional text message that they had referenced in their opening statements. The prosecution shared with the court a message reading “I did that. Shhh,” while referencing the killings. The defense countered by arguing that Melly typically writes “dat” instead of “that” and thus he didn’t write the message.

Earlier in the trial, Melly’s attorney, David Howard argued to jurors that there was enough reasonable doubt in the state’s case not to convict the young rapper. “What [prosecutors] will bring you is a case that is riddled with reasonable doubt, that is founded on an incompetent and incomplete investigation and exercised poor judgment at every turn,” Howard said. “The state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt the allegations they have made, and there’s a reason for that.” Be on the lookout for closing arguments from both sides on Thursday.

