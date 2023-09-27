YNW Melly Plans To Bar Witnesses Who Allege He Owed YNW SakChaser Money

YNW Melly reportedly plans to bar witnesses that will claim he owed money to YNW SakChaser. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the state wants to prove that Melly made an agreement with SakChaser “to share or split all of the money that Mr. Melly made through his musical pursuits.”

Melly's attorney, Daniel Aaronson, says the claims are baseless and doesn't wanted them presented during the upcoming trial. He argues that without a “signed contract or agreement" or "a verbal acknowledgment by YNW Melly that he owed that money to YNW SakChaser, any reference to it would be 'pure hearsay and conjecture.'”

YNW Melly's Case Headed For Retrial

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - FEBRUARY 13: In this handout photo provided by the Broward's Sheriff's Office, rapper YNW. Melly, real name Jamell Demons, is seen in a police booking photo after being charged with two counts of murder in the first degree February 13, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Demons allegedly conspired with Cortlen Henry to fatally shot two other Florida based rappers, Christopher. Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams, October 26. (Photo by Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

“The nature of the testimony referenced above would be brought in so that the State could argue there was motive, i.e. [YNW Melly] did not want to pay [YNW Sakchaser] the money. Before the State contends during opening statement that it will show this evidence, the Court needs to rule on the admissibility of this argument,” Aaronson explained.

The latest update comes after Melly’s defense team suggested that the judge in the case drop the rapper’s double murder case due to prosecutorial misconduct. They cited the prosecution not divulging details about an investigation into Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti. “Because this withholding of evidence was not only institutional, but deliberate prosecutor misconduct, double jeopardy principles apply,” the filing says. Be on the lookout for further updates on Melly's trial on HotNewHipHop. The new trial will begin, next month, on October 9.

[Via]