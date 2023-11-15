YNW Melly‘s Mom Reacts To Trial Date Delay: “I’m Sorry, Kid”

YNW Melly‘s mother, Jamie King, has responded to the news that her son's murder retrial has been pushed back on her Instagram Story, Tuesday. Judge John Murphy ruled, earlier this week, that the rapper will not stand trial in the case again until February. He cited “extraordinary circumstances” in handing down the decision.

“I’m sorry, kid [teary-eyed emoji][broken heart emoji]," she captioned one photo of the headlines. In another post, she elaborated: “Lawsuits, lies, delayed trials, overdue bill, seeing death everyday at work but have no choice but to work. Broken heart, sadness, stress, tears, fears, 5 years.”

Read More: YNW Melly’s Murder Retrial Delayed Once Again

YNW Melly's Trial Pushed Back

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - FEBRUARY 13: In this handout photo provided by the Broward's Sheriff's Office, rapper Y.N.W. Melly's seen after being charged with two counts of murder in the first degree February 13, 2019, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Demons allegedly conspired with Cortlen Henry to fatally shot two other Florida based rappers, Christopher. Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams, October 26. (Photo by Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

The trial delay comes following the defense's recent request to start the jury selection process over again. They had made an error they made while presenting instructions to the group. After accidentally telling them they needed to find the rapper guilty of everything of which he's accused to proceed with a guilty verdict, they argued that the misstep would cause them to lose “all credibility with the jurors should the court read that instruction.”

YNW Melly's Mom Reacts To Trial Date

YNW Melly’s mother reacts to double murder retrial being delayed to 2024 pic.twitter.com/9JdgjTjyY5 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 15, 2023

The state disagreed with the defense's motion. “While the state understands the court acting in an abundance of caution, objections being sustained and jury instructions being read by the court to rectify the misstatement of law should not rise to the level of starting over,” prosecutors argued. “All of this time being spent on jurors that have now been struck could have gone to time both sides clearly need to further prepare for the trial. The state does not want this to become a pattern where with each objection made, another group of jurors is struck.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Melly's upcoming trial on HotNewHipHop. He will now stand trial on February 5, 2024.

Read More: YNW Melly’s Retrial To Get Entirely New Jury Following Defense Error

[Via]