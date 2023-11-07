YNW Melly Prosecutors Request Delay In Trial, Argue He’s Not Ready

Prosecutors want to delay the start of YNW Melly’s retrial.

Prosecutors in the case against YNW Melly are seeking a postponement of the rapper’s upcoming murder retrial. In a motion filed on Monday, they argued that he’s not ready, despite requesting a speedy trial. According to court documents obtained by Bryson Paul, the prosecution hopes to use the time to deal with pending motions as well as conduct depositions.

“Throughout the defendant’s 20+ pleadings and in court hearings, the defendant complains of the number of witnesses that must be deposed as well as the many motions that must be heard,” prosecutors wrote. “The defendant complains that the state has filed motions after the court’s discovery cut off, yet the defendant himself has also filed motions after this date. Several of the state’s motions are a result of the defendant’s new criminal activity.” They added: “It is abundantly evident that the defendant is not ready for trial.”

YNW Melly Booked In Florida

Prosecutors also addressed jury selection in the case, which has been underway since October. “Continue with jury selection until a panel is found and then return them in mid-to-late February for the commencement of testimony,” prosecutors suggested. “This will allow time to litigate all motions and allow for all depositions of witnesses the defendant desires. Or contact the currently sworn jurors that have been time-qualified and have them begin to return on January 8, 2023, to continue jury selection with testimony to start two weeks after a panel is found.”

Prosecutors File Motion To Reset Trial Date

Melly was initially tried for the murders over the summer but no verdict was reached. Be on the lookout for further updates on Melly's case on HotNewHipHop.

