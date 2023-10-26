YNW Melly’s Mom Responds After Prosecution Tries To Ban Her From Retrial

The prosecution in the YNW Melly case is going to great lengths to secure a conviction during the retrial including attempting to bar the rapper’s mother from entering the courthouse. Per Miami Herald, Prosecutor Alixandra Buckelew asked Brown Country Circuit Court Judge John Murphy to place a ban on Jamie King, YNW Melly’s mom. Buckelew urged the court to bar King from contacting the jurors and entering the court building if she is not taking the stand asa witness. Additionally, the prosecutor asked to have the judge pass a motion that would prevent King from coming 1,000 feet from the courthouse.

While the jury selection process proved to be one of the most difficult aspects of this case early on, Buckelew also asked for permission to “conduct an inquiry on prequalified jurors.” Ultimately, Judge Murphy rejected the motion. Buckelew filed the motion where she described King allegedly King crying at a parking garage in “a clear attempt to manipulate or influence potential jurors returning for attorney questioning.” One juror, a Broward Sheriff’s Office employee, said she saw a woman in blue scrub “obviously crying into a tissue” while jurors left the parking garage.

Jamie King Responds

Buckelew had much more to say to the court, claiming that King appeared “giddy” and “in good spirits” after she saw a coworker on the panel of jurors. That specific juror allegedly discussed his relationship with King. However, YNW Melly’s mother told the publications that the claims left her “completely bewildered”. “It’s all frustrating… I’ve been in that courtroom for over four years. I know the rules. I’ve gone through this,” she said.

King added that she felt that the prosecution was trying to bully her when they asked the judge to bar her from the court. However, King argued that it’s the only time she’s allowed to see her son, especially since YNW Melly doesn’t have visitation or phone call privileges. “I understand the state has a job to do, but to attack me? I’m at a loss for words,” she said. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the case.

