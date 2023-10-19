YNW Melly Faces Six New Charges Related To Alleged Witness Tampering: Details

YNW Melly has been under the microscope of the law for years at this point. Overall, he has been in custody for about five years at this point. Of course, this stems from his alleged involvement in the murders of YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. His associate, YNW Bortlen, will be taking the stand in a separate trial. Meanwhile, another man named Terrence Mathis is also involved, as he allegedly helped Melly contact Bortlen from inside prison, for nefarious reasons.

Those nefarious reasons in question have been reported on extensively as of late. As you may remember, Bortlen was arrested on witness tampering charges, after a home raid. Moreover, Melly was quickly hit with a witness tampering accusation as well. With this taking place right before the start of jury selection for the second trial, there is no doubt that Melly's defense team has their work cut out for them. Now, that is especially true as according to NBC6 News, six new charges have been added to Melly's case.

Read More: YNW Melly’s Co-Defendant YNW Bortlen Has Personal Items Seized In Home Raid

YNW Melly Trial Continues

As you can see in reporting from journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul, an information sheet was given to the court that details many of these charges. Overall, this is a huge development, especially since a new prosecutor has entered the fold. Kristine Bradley is out, and Alixandra Buckelew is in. Buckelew previously helped put away four men for the murder of XXXTentacion. Simply put, she has a lot of experience, and the prosecution believes her addition to the team could put them over the edge for a conviction.

This is still very much a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always seek to keep you informed. Additionally, you can let us know what you think about this case, in the comments section below. Do you think Melly can win a second trial in a row? Or do you think he will be convicted?

Read More: YNW Melly Smiles In Court As Retrial Is Pushed Back

[Via]