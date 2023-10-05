YNW Melly Arraigned On Witness Tampering Charges In New Video: Watch

YNW Melly is currently in the midst of a difficult trial. Overall, he has been in custody for the better part of five years. Although his first go-around was considered a "mistrial," he now has to do it all over again. On October 9th, jury selection will begin. The first time around, jury selection took a very long time. Consequently, there is a belief that it will be yet another lengthy process that could prove to be very cumbersome. His lawyers are sounding the alarm, and they believe the case should be dismissed, altogether.

Unfortunately for YNW Melly and his co-defendant, YNW Bortlen, things have taken a drastic turn this week. Bortlen's home was raided by the authorities, and he was subsequently brought up on witness tampering charges. The following day, Melly was brought up on similar charges, much to his chagrin. Now, according to Bryson "Boom" Paul, we have footage of Melly's appearance in "Bond Court."

YNW Melly In Bond Court

Melly's attorney was adamant that there is no probable cause here and that the charges don't make much sense. However, it does not seem like the charges are going away, in any reasonable capacity. Instead, a woman in the video can be heard saying "No Bond." Needless to say, this is another charge in which Melly will not be able to seek any freedom. For now, he is stuck in jail, and that process could continue to play out for months as his second trial will begin quite soon.

This trial is going to be very high profile, although there is no telling when arguments will even begin. There seems to be quite a bit of frustration amongst his team right now, and it is easy to see why. Let us know what you think of the Melly situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest stories involving the biggest artists.

