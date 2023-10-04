YNW Melly Pens Letter To His Father, Says He Will Win Trial

YNW Melly is feeling optimistic regarding the outcome of his retrial. The rapper, who's currently in prison facing a double-murder trial, hand-wrote a letter to his father regarding some recent thought's he's had. In the letter, he talked about how he wouldn't change anything about his life, how prison turned him into man, and how he thinks he'll be home by the next trial. The letter was made public on Tuesday (Oct. 3), ahead of Melly's retrial which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 9.

In addition, Melly's words carry a profound sense of resilience and acceptance as he candidly writes to his dad: "Listen man I don't hate you, God put me thru everything for a reason. Not having a dad made the man I am today. It was meant to be that way. I wouldn't change nothing about my life, not even the last 4.5 years I spent in dis dark s**t hole! It made me a man." Moreover, YNW Melly did seem optimistic as he continued to write. "It's finally over doe," he continued. "I knew I wasn't getting bond I'd have to have a second mistrial I ain't trippin. I'll be home this trial! God is working! I still remember everything."

YNW Melly Writes Heartfelt Letter

Moreover, YNW Melly credits prison for shaping him into a man as he eagerly awaits his trial. Melly is being accused of the double murder of his friends YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. The accusations are alongside allegations of staging the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting. However, earlier in July, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict regarding his charges. Now, the pivotal moment in YNW Melly's journey toward justice is set to take place on October 9, with the retrial taking place on that day.

However, as Melly awaits his day in court, his faith in a just resolution remains unshaken. He firmly believes that divine intervention is at play in his life, echoing the sentiments of hope and optimism that resonate through his letter. In the face of adversity and uncertainty, YNW Melly's unwavering determination to overcome the odds continues to serve as a testament to his resilience and unbreakable spirit, qualities that he hopes will lead him back to a life of freedom and creativity. Lastly, stay tuned to this trial and more YNW Melly news on HNHH.

