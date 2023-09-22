YNW Melly Once Again Denied Bond As New Trial Date Approaches

YNW Melly hasn't been home since 2019. That's when the rapper was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. The charges spawned from the death of two of his friends back in 2017. The resulting legal proceedings have unwound very slowly with his actual trial not taking place until earlier this year. That trial ultimately ended with a mistrial declaration due to a hung jury. How split they actually were is still up for debate among fans. The prosecution quickly agreed to try Melly for a second time and a date was scheduled for October 7th.

Now according to No Jumper, Melly's attempt to spend the time between now and the start of the trial at home has fallen short. After making his case for bond to be allowed to return home for the first time in 4 years, he was ultimately denied. That means he will remain in police custody for the next few weeks until his second trial begins. Many have taken issue with the police treatment of Melly. His stay in police custody has been extended to 4 years without being convicted of a crime. After the way the first trial unfolded it's very much still up in the air what will happen in Melly's second double murder trial.

YNW Melly Denied Bond Again

There may have been a contributing factor to Melly's bond eventually being denied. The mother of one of the two victims in the shooting Melly is accused of asked the judge personally to deny his bond. "I don't think he should be granted a bond at all," she stated in court.

Since the first mistrial was declared some pretty interesting information has come out. Melly's ex-girlfriend claimed that police threatened to arrest her in order to get her to give up information on Melly during the investigation. What do you think of YNW Melly being denied bond yet again? Let us know in the comment section below.

