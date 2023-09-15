YNW Melly Returns To Court To Seek Bail For Double Murder Trial

The newest developments in the highly publicized trial of YNW Melly are underway. The rapper has been in police custody since 2019 for a double murder charge dating all the way back to the 2017 death of two of his friends. While he has already sat through one trial, Melly isn't out of the woods yet by any means. His first trial took place earlier this year and ultimately ended when the judge declared it a mistrial. The prosecution made their intent clear right away to re-prosecute the rapper and a new trial is expected to get underway later this year.

In the meantime, Melly is hoping to spend his time at home between the two trials. According to All HipHop, the rapper is expected in court today to argue for a chance to be released on bond until the next trial begins. It's unclear just how long he would be able to spend at home as his next trial isn't that far away. Subsequently jury selection for the retrial is expected to commence on October 9.

YNW Melly Trying To Get Released On Bail

The first trial was declared a mistrial as the jury was hung. “I believe that he didn’t do it and it wasn’t proved in court. This was a really bad situation of being framed. Melly was a very good person. He always tried to help out people around him," one of the jurors from the trial said publicly afterward.

The motion for Melly's bond was officially filed almost a full month ago. If the court ultimately drags its feet in regard to his newest hearing, Melly's time at home could be very short-lived. Many have called out that the rapper has been in police custody for years now without ever actually being convicted of a crime. What do you think of YNW Melly re-appearing in court to seek bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

