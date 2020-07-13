death penalty
- MusicYNW Melly Returns To Court To Seek Bail For Double Murder TrialMelly is looking to go home for the first time in 4 years.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBoosie Badazz On YNW Melly's Trial: "Death Is Unanimous""Eight-four is f*cking crazy," Boosie claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Melly Murder Case: What We KnowFrom collaborating with Kanye West to ending up behind bars, we're detailing the murder case that threatens the career of YNW Melly. By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureYNW Melly's Death Penalty Potential Made Easier By Florida JudgeThe embattled artist's trial is due to begin later this month.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsDonald Trump Wants To Bring Back Firing Squads & Hangings: ReportDonald Trump is reportedly hoping to bring back firing squads, hangings, and even the guillotine.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBoosie Badazz Calls Out Donald Trump For Suggesting Death Penalty For Drug DealersBoosie Badazz slammed Donald Trump for suggest drug dealers should get the death penalty.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Calls For Drug Dealers To Receive Death PenaltyHe's kicked off his 2024 election run with a hot take that has caused a divide.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Death Sentence Is A Possibility Once AgainJudge Andrew Siegel previously ruled that prosecutors wouldn't be able to seek the severe and fatal punishment in the rapper's case, but that could quickly change.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Badazz Wants To Know If You Would Snitch Or Go To Trial To Fight Death PenaltyThe rapper said that if you've never faced "real prison situations" then you've "never been tested."By Erika Marie
- CrimeYNW Melly Hopes To Avoid Death Penalty In First-Degree Murder CaseYNW Melly is up against two counts of first-degree murder.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeJulius Jones' Death Sentence Commuted After Pleas From J. Cole & Kim KardashianJulius Jones' death sentence has been commuted by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.By Alex Zidel
- CrimePop Smoke's Accused Killer Won't Face Death PenaltyProsecutors told the judge that they would not be pursuing the death penalty against Pop Smoke's accused killer.By Aron A.
- CrimeCasanova's Associate Faces Death Penalty Due To Murder ChargeThe rapper's associate is said to have murdered a fifteen year-old.By Yoni Yardeni
- PoliticsProsecutor Plans To Seek Death Penalty In Atlanta Spa ShootingsRobert Aaron Long was indicted yesterday for his March 16th shooting spree of ATL-area massage parlors.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsSupreme Court's Sonia Sotomayor Condemns Trump's Executions: "It's Not Justice"The Supreme Court Justice is speaking out against the president carrying out the death penalty after the third execution this week. By Madusa S.
- CrimeXXXTentacion's Dad Wants Son's Killer To Get The Death PenaltyXXXTentacion's alleged killers are still currently on trial.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsU.S. Performs First Federal Execution In 17 Years For Daniel Lewis LeeThe execution of convicted murderer Daniel Lewis Lee was the first federal execution in 17 years. By Cole Blake
- MusicPop Smoke's Murder Suspects Charged, Possibly Face Death PenaltyTwo men and two teenagers have been charged with murder and robbery in the death of Pop Smoke.By Aron A.