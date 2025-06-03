Judge Reveals Whether Or Not Lil Durk Will Face The Death Penalty

Lil Durk will not face the death penalty in his ongoing murder-for-hire case, according to XXL. The outlet cites a motion filed on Monday which notes that the Attorney General for the United States has directed the United States Attorney for the Central District of California not to seek the death penalty.

He's been behind bars since October of last year when authorities arrested him in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting the rapper Quando Rondo. The attempted attack resulted in the death of his cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson in 2022.

The latest update comes as Lil Durk continues his efforts to get out of jail on bond. His attorney, Drew Findling, recently argued that the prosecution's case against him getting bond relies too heavily on an unreliable federal informant.

“The government repeatedly cites to allegations from a federal case out of Illinois where Mr. Banks has never been charged and never will be charged, despite the passage of over three years since the underlying incident,” Findling said in a recent filing obtained by AllHipHop.

He continued: “The government’s own exhibit reveals that the allegations pertaining to Mr. Banks are based primarily on information from a cooperating human source, ‘CHS 1,’ described in the affidavit as a paid FBI informant and former gang member with a criminal history.”

For his attempt at getting bond, Lil Durk's offering up a massive $4.5 million package. It comprises $3 million in personal funds, $1 million from Alamo Records, $500,000 from another business partner and $700,000 real estate equity. Additionally, he's willing to undergo 24/7 home confinement with security monitoring.

Lil Durk Bond Hearing

While Durk won't be facing the death penalty, there's still the possibility life in prison if convicted. His federal charges include: one count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

A judge will rule on whether he remains in jail on June 3. If Durk is unsuccessful, he'll stay behind bars until his trial date in October 2025.