While the feds await the upcoming hearing for Lil Durk, they are doing some digging to see if there's any evidence on him. Recently, U.S. Attorney Bilal A. Essayli accused the Chicago rapper of allegedly threatening murder-for-hire case witnesses and their families.

He wrote in his filing, "[Lil Durk] is not on trial for his lyrics or his music; he is on trial because he directed, orchestrated, and financed the brazen murder plot at issue in this case." Essayli added, "The motion fails to cite any legitimate basis to dismiss the indictment or unseal grand jury transcripts, particularly in this murder case where witnesses and their family members have already been threatened."

He's been trying to dismiss these charges since April.

However, with this and this even newer update, prosecutors seemingly believe they are building a strong case. Before, the feds were using lyrics from Durk's songs and verses. However, they are now barred from any use going forward in this case as of earlier this month.

Now, they believe an interview with DJ Akademiks that aired right around the rapper's arrest hears him allegedly incriminating himself. In the clip, the hip-hop pundit asks Durk if he's heard about the comments online saying, "slide for [King] Von."

Lil Durk Bail Package

DJ Akademiks then tries to see if Lil Durk remembers himself rapping in a song, "They be singing slide for Von, I think they trolling me." It's at least something along those lines. In the clip, he responds, "For some reason I just don't see them comments no more... for some odd reason... might be the water... we here though."

Folks online are quite baffled by the prosecutors' "evidence." One person writes in the No Jumper comments, "How’s that admitting to it 😂." "Man that was weak they finding everything lol 😂," another adds.