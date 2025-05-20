Lil Durk is offering $1 million in cash, $1 million from his record label, and another $700,000 worth of real estate property in an effort to get out of jail on bond. The judge in his case has set a court hearing for June 3rd to discuss the offer and present a ruling, as caught by No Jumper.

The update comes after prosecutors filed a response to Durk's motion to dismiss his murder-for-hire charges on Monday. They rebuked the rapper's attempt at arguing against the use of rap lyrics as criminal evidence. While feds originally cited his verse on Babyface Ray’s “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy” in their indictment, they've since removed all musical references from the case.

“[Lil Durk] is not on trial for his lyrics or his music; he is on trial because he directed, orchestrated, and financed the brazen murder plot at issue in this case,” U.S. Attorney Bilal A. Essayli wrote in the new filing obtained by AllHipHop. He also alleged that Durk has threatened witnesses in the case. “The motion fails to cite any legitimate basis to dismiss the indictment or unseal grand jury transcripts, particularly in this murder case where witnesses and their family members have already been threatened,” Essayli added.

Lil Durk Bail Package

Lil Durk has been behind bars since October of last year when authorities arrested him on murder-for-hire and gun charges. They alleged he ordered a hit on rival rapper Quando Rondo, the attempt at which resulted in the death of his cousin in 2022. Durk has denied the allegations. His trial will begin on October 14.