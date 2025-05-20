Lil Durk Offers His Largest Bail Package Yet As Feds Confirm He's Not On Trial For Lyrics

BY Cole Blake 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Rapper Lil Durk poses for a photo prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Lil Durk has been behind bars since October of last year after authorities arrested him in an alleged murder-for-hire case.

Lil Durk is offering $1 million in cash, $1 million from his record label, and another $700,000 worth of real estate property in an effort to get out of jail on bond. The judge in his case has set a court hearing for June 3rd to discuss the offer and present a ruling, as caught by No Jumper.

The update comes after prosecutors filed a response to Durk's motion to dismiss his murder-for-hire charges on Monday. They rebuked the rapper's attempt at arguing against the use of rap lyrics as criminal evidence. While feds originally cited his verse on Babyface Ray’s “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy” in their indictment, they've since removed all musical references from the case.

“[Lil Durk] is not on trial for his lyrics or his music; he is on trial because he directed, orchestrated, and financed the brazen murder plot at issue in this case,” U.S. Attorney Bilal A. Essayli wrote in the new filing obtained by AllHipHop. He also alleged that Durk has threatened witnesses in the case. “The motion fails to cite any legitimate basis to dismiss the indictment or unseal grand jury transcripts, particularly in this murder case where witnesses and their family members have already been threatened,” Essayli added.

Read More: Lil Durk Admits He Hasn't Listened To His New Album, "Deep Thoughts"

Lil Durk Bail Package

Lil Durk has been behind bars since October of last year when authorities arrested him on murder-for-hire and gun charges. They alleged he ordered a hit on rival rapper Quando Rondo, the attempt at which resulted in the death of his cousin in 2022. Durk has denied the allegations. His trial will begin on October 14.

He's been staying busy while in jail, having dropped a new studio album, Deep Thoughts, back in March. He also conducted an interview with DJ Akademiks over the phone, last month, in which he discussed his case and revealed he's been learning to speak Arabic.

Read More: Lil Durk Asks Fans For Help As His Lyrics Come Under Scrutiny In Murder-For-Hire Case

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Music Lil Durk Accused Of Allegedly Threatening Murder-For-Hire Case Witnesses & Their Families 1450
Lil Durk Denied Bail Use Inmates Cell Privileges Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Denied Bail Due To His Alleged Use Of Other Inmates' Cell Privileges 5.5K
Lil Durk Denied Bail Murder For Hire Case Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Reportedly Denied Bail In Murder-For-Hire Case 6.6K
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Music Lil Durk Pleads Not Guilty In Federal Murder-For-Hire Case 1.8K