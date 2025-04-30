Lil Durk Asks Fans For Help As His Lyrics Come Under Scrutiny In Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk has called for help from his fans after the government seized his unreleased track, "Scoom His Ass," in an effort to “corroborate” their arguments against him getting out on bond. Durk and his legal team had suggested that the state allegedly misled the grand jury in the rapper's indictment by citing lyrics from the song “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy,” which Durk wrote before the crime even took place.

On Tuesday, Durk shared a video on Instagram with a statement that explains the situation. “The recent developments in Durk’s legal case have brought a harsh truth to light: the government presented false evidence to a grand jury to indict him,” it reads, as caught by Complex. “This isn’t justice. That's a violation of the very system that’s supposed to protect all of us.”

“Durk has always used music to tell stories, to express pain to heal—and yet those same lyrics are now being used against him,” it continues. “We refuse to stay silent as Black artists continue to be criminalized for their creativity. Rap is art.”

In conclusion, the statement says: “As a family, we are asking the public, the fans, and the culture to stand with us. Stand for truth, Stand for fairness, Stand for The Voice.”

Several celebrities popped up in the comments section to voice their support, including Meek Mill and Ralo. Other fans shared messages as well. "They already did Melly dirty, I hope they’re not gonna do the same with you. Free the Voice," one user wrote. Another added: "FREE THE VOICE TILL ITS BACKWARDS."

Read More: Lil Durk Leaves DJ Akademiks Stunned With Unforeseen Phone Call From Behind Bars

Lil Durk has been behind bars since his arrest in October of last year. His next hearing is set for May 8, when a judge will rule if he's eligible for bond. His trial will be kicking off on October 14, 2025.