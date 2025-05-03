Lil Durk's Lyrics Reportedly Removed From Trial Thanks To New Indictment

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 770 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Durk Lyrics Removed Trial Indictment Hip Hop News
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 28: Lil Durk performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Lil Durk's family previously issued a statement opposing the government's references to, and acquisitions of, the rapper's lyrics.

Lil Durk was not able to celebrate the release of his new album Deep Thoughts that much due to his federal murder-for-hire case. However, even if his trial looks more complex than it did just last week, he also got some good news, too.

For example, you may have heard of Smurk's new criminal charge in a superseding indictment. That charge is stalking resulting in death, and adds to his other charges relating to his alleged role in the fatal 2022 Los Angeles shooting of Quando Rondo's cousin Lul Pab.

However, something else this Friday (May 2) indictment did was remove any mention of Lil Durk's lyrics from the case, according to Billboard. This is a big win for him, as his legal team and family had both advocated against this interpretation of his art.

The Voice's lawyer Drew Findling reacted by suggesting the state "conceded" in their "hotly contested" duel over the court's use of lyrics. Also, Findling pointed out how prosecutors also reportedly removed an accusation that one of Durk's codefendants paid a bounty on his orders.

Read More: Lil Durk's Lawyer Believes Only "Weak-Legged" Prosecutors Take Hip-Hop RICO Cases

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

"Defendant Banks has presented a false narrative that he is being prosecuted and detained because of his violent lyrics," prosecutors alleged in court filings. "This claim is, and has always been, baseless. Just like every iteration of the indictment before it, the [new indictment] contains significant allegations that show defendant’s alleged role in the execution-style murder of [the victim] on a busy street corner in Los Angeles."

This is how Lil Durk's family opposed the use of lyrics to prosecute him. "The recent developments in Durk’s legal case have brought a harsh truth to light: the government presented false evidence to a grand jury to indict him. This isn’t justice. That [violates] the very system [meant] to protect all of us," a statement read.

"Durk has always used music to tell stories, to express pain to heal. And yet those same lyrics now [appear] against him. We refuse to stay silent. Black artists continue to be criminalized for their creativity. Rap is art. As a family, we are asking the public, the fans, and the culture to stand with us. Stand for truth, Stand for fairness, Stand for The Voice."

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial will begin on October 14. Meanwhile, he has denied all the accusations against him, which include prosecutors' previous links to lyrics on "Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy" and the unreleased "Scoom His A**." They are now moot.

Read More: Lil Durk Leaves DJ Akademiks Stunned With Unforeseen Phone Call From Behind Bars

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show Music Lil Durk Asks Fans For Help As His Lyrics Come Under Scrutiny In Murder-For-Hire Case 1.7K
Lil Durk Lawyer Weak Prosecutors RICO Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk's Lawyer Believes Only "Weak-Legged" Prosecutors Take Hip-Hop RICO Cases 655
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.6K
Lil Durk New Criminal Charge Indictment Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Faces New Criminal Charge Due To Superseding Federal Indictment 1.5K