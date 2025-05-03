Lil Durk was not able to celebrate the release of his new album Deep Thoughts that much due to his federal murder-for-hire case. However, even if his trial looks more complex than it did just last week, he also got some good news, too.

For example, you may have heard of Smurk's new criminal charge in a superseding indictment. That charge is stalking resulting in death, and adds to his other charges relating to his alleged role in the fatal 2022 Los Angeles shooting of Quando Rondo's cousin Lul Pab.

However, something else this Friday (May 2) indictment did was remove any mention of Lil Durk's lyrics from the case, according to Billboard. This is a big win for him, as his legal team and family had both advocated against this interpretation of his art.

The Voice's lawyer Drew Findling reacted by suggesting the state "conceded" in their "hotly contested" duel over the court's use of lyrics. Also, Findling pointed out how prosecutors also reportedly removed an accusation that one of Durk's codefendants paid a bounty on his orders.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

"Defendant Banks has presented a false narrative that he is being prosecuted and detained because of his violent lyrics," prosecutors alleged in court filings. "This claim is, and has always been, baseless. Just like every iteration of the indictment before it, the [new indictment] contains significant allegations that show defendant’s alleged role in the execution-style murder of [the victim] on a busy street corner in Los Angeles."

This is how Lil Durk's family opposed the use of lyrics to prosecute him. "The recent developments in Durk’s legal case have brought a harsh truth to light: the government presented false evidence to a grand jury to indict him. This isn’t justice. That [violates] the very system [meant] to protect all of us," a statement read.

"Durk has always used music to tell stories, to express pain to heal. And yet those same lyrics now [appear] against him. We refuse to stay silent. Black artists continue to be criminalized for their creativity. Rap is art. As a family, we are asking the public, the fans, and the culture to stand with us. Stand for truth, Stand for fairness, Stand for The Voice."

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial will begin on October 14. Meanwhile, he has denied all the accusations against him, which include prosecutors' previous links to lyrics on "Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy" and the unreleased "Scoom His A**." They are now moot.