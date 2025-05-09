Lil Durk Denied Bail Due To His Alleged Use Of Other Inmates' Cell Privileges

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Rapper Lil Durk poses for a photo prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Lil Durk did get better news in his murder-for-hire trial, as prosecutors can no longer submit his lyrics as evidence.

Lil Durk has been in prison in October of last year, and his case for alleged murder-for-hire yields both good and bad news for him. Starting with the negative side, you may have already heard that the court denied him bond in a detention status hearing this week.

Per Complex and reporter Meghann Cuniff, the Los Angeles session on Thursday (May 8) held an important clarification from U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue. While denying Smurk's bail, she referenced a report alleging he violated phone rules in jail. According to the report, he used "at least" 13 other inmates' phone accounts and hosted three-way calls. "It shows a disrespect for the rules, and that is precisely the court's concern," Donahue reportedly expressed.

This is very disappointing to The Voice and his legal team. They sought to mitigate and dismiss concerns of community danger and flight risk if he were to leave prison, but it was unsuccessful.

In fact, Lil Durk outlined a comprehensive security plan covering his hypothetical bond. It was a multi-million dollar offering with 24/7 monitoring and various other forms of surveillance.

Lil Durk Denied Bail

However, on the brighter side, one controversial aspect of this criminal trial will seemingly not affect the legal procedure any longer. While bond or other bail considerations are not an option, a key approach from the prosecution is not an alternative either.

Lil Durk's lyrics cannot appear in the trial, a move that made his family and many fans breathe a sigh of relief. Many previously criticized prosecutors' attempts to connect his alleged role in the 2022 shooting targeting Quando Rondo to his lyrical content.

In response, the defense claimed Durk recorded the lyrics prosecutors referred to long before the crime. This has also been a big debate in previous hip-hop legal cases, such as the recent RICO trial of Young Thug and YSL.

This is no RICO case, though. Lil Durk's charges accuse him of stalking resulting in death, conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire, and discharging a firearm resulting in death. The 2022 shooting prosecutors allege he is responsible for took the like of Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab. This was allegedly in retaliation for the murder of King Von.

