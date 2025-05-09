Lil Durk can rest a little bit easier for now as the Chicago rapper's lyrics are now off the table in his trial. This report comes courtesy of HipHopDX, and this is a huge blow for prosecutors. The main reason is because they felt they had a key piece of evidence when they arrested him.

The lyrics in "Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy" were especially coveted. Overall, they believed it had described the murder of Quando Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab back in 2022. In case you didn't know, that's what the arrest of Lil Durk centers around. It was allegedly conducted to avenge the death of his close friend and collaborator, King Von.

But the MC's legal team was able to ban these lyrics and any others moving forward. Their successful argument was that the song was put out several months before Quando Rondo's relative's shooting. Previously, it was reported by Billboard that this had already occurred thanks to a new indictment against Durk.

Lil Durk Denied Bail

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 27: Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

That would be his stalking resulting in death charge. But it's official now which is obviously a great thing for him. However, he was recently denied bail thanks to him not complying with the rules of jail phone calls. His legal reps fought for it with the argument being that said lyrics were being their primary evidence.

Smurk's family has also been critical of the prosecutors for taking this route. Not too long ago they released a fiery statement. "The recent developments in Durk’s legal case have brought a harsh truth to light: the government presented false evidence to a grand jury to indict him. This isn’t justice. That’s a violation of the very system that’s supposed to protect all of us."