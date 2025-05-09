Lil Durk Lyrics Barred From Murder-For-Hire Trial Going Forward

66th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Lil Durk, winner of the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" award for "All My Life", poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Lil Durk scores a win in his tense murder-for-hire trial after it was previously reported that his lyrics were going to be off limits.

Lil Durk can rest a little bit easier for now as the Chicago rapper's lyrics are now off the table in his trial. This report comes courtesy of HipHopDX, and this is a huge blow for prosecutors. The main reason is because they felt they had a key piece of evidence when they arrested him.

The lyrics in "Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy" were especially coveted. Overall, they believed it had described the murder of Quando Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab back in 2022. In case you didn't know, that's what the arrest of Lil Durk centers around. It was allegedly conducted to avenge the death of his close friend and collaborator, King Von.

But the MC's legal team was able to ban these lyrics and any others moving forward. Their successful argument was that the song was put out several months before Quando Rondo's relative's shooting. Previously, it was reported by Billboard that this had already occurred thanks to a new indictment against Durk.

Lil Durk Denied Bail
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 27: Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

That would be his stalking resulting in death charge. But it's official now which is obviously a great thing for him. However, he was recently denied bail thanks to him not complying with the rules of jail phone calls. His legal reps fought for it with the argument being that said lyrics were being their primary evidence.

Smurk's family has also been critical of the prosecutors for taking this route. Not too long ago they released a fiery statement. "The recent developments in Durk’s legal case have brought a harsh truth to light: the government presented false evidence to a grand jury to indict him. This isn’t justice. That’s a violation of the very system that’s supposed to protect all of us."

They continued, "Durk has always used music to tell stories, to express pain to heal—and yet those same lyrics are now being used against him. We refuse to stay silent as Black artists continue to be criminalized for their creativity. Rap is art." Despite their support, he will remain in custody until his trial on October 14. However, his next hearing will be June 2.

