Lil Durk Reportedly Denied Bail In Murder-For-Hire Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 5.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Durk Denied Bail Murder For Hire Case Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 06: Lil Durk attends Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys at Brooklyn Museum on February 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
While there have been positive strides for Lil Durk when it comes to his lyrics' exclusion from his trial, things still look grim for the MC.

Lil Durk hasn't put a full stop to his career amid his murder-for-hire allegations, but it's still a massive roadblock. Unfortunately for him, it seems like his hopes to get out of jail before his trial have been dashed.

According to Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon on Twitter, the court denied the Chicago rapper bail on Thursday (May 8) during a hearing. He reportedly smiled at a crowd of about 20 supporters in the courtroom as the judge gave out the ruling.

Lil Durk's legal team argued that the court should throw out this case or at least provide him a bond release. This is because of their criticism of the prosecution's proposed evidence, which included song lyrics and Internet posts from fan pages.

Sadly for them, the judge ultimately ruled that he must stay in prison ahead of his murder-for-hire trial. However, it hasn't all been bad news for The Voice throughout this difficult process.

For example, the prosecution reportedly removed Lil Durk's lyrics from their case against him. Instead, they will focus solely on other alleged items of evidence to make their arguments.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Previews Lil Durk & Drake Collaboration

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

If you didn't already know, law enforcement accused Smurk of arranging a 2022 hit in Los Angeles on his rap rival Quando Rondo. This was supposedly in retaliation for the murder of Durk's fellow Chicago MC, King Von.

A 2022 shooting in Los Angeles supposedly targeting Rondo took the life of his cousin Lul Pab. Authorities allege Durk arranged, financed, and facilitated the hit, accusations which he and his legal team deny.

Despite their efforts, they still have to combat a lot of narratives and legal obstacles as they wait for the trial. Lil Durk's lawyers have been very critical of the process so far, and have also made more general comments about hip-hop cases.

Still, there is a long way to go until the murder-for-hire trial's scheduled start date of October 14. We will see how these allegations develop and what the prosecution and defense does to move things forward. Will Durk be able to try bond again? We don't know, but for now, things look tough.

Read More: Lil Durk Admits He Hasn't Listened To His New Album, "Deep Thoughts"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
India Royale Missing Lil Durk Prison Phone Call Kanye West Hip Hop News Relationships India Royale Is Missing Lil Durk Heavily After His Prison Phone Call With Kanye West 3.5K
Lil Durk Murder For Hire Case Judge Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Finally Gets Good News In His Murder-For-Hire Case Thanks To His Judge 17.4K
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Music Lil Durk Reportedly Arrives At Los Angeles Federal Prison Over Alleged Murder-For-Hire 23.1K
Lil Durk Calls DJ Akademiks Prison Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Leaves DJ Akademiks Stunned With Unforeseen Phone Call From Behind Bars 3.9K