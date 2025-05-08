Lil Durk Reportedly Denied Bail In Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk hasn't put a full stop to his career amid his murder-for-hire allegations, but it's still a massive roadblock. Unfortunately for him, it seems like his hopes to get out of jail before his trial have been dashed.

According to Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon on Twitter, the court denied the Chicago rapper bail on Thursday (May 8) during a hearing. He reportedly smiled at a crowd of about 20 supporters in the courtroom as the judge gave out the ruling.

Lil Durk's legal team argued that the court should throw out this case or at least provide him a bond release. This is because of their criticism of the prosecution's proposed evidence, which included song lyrics and Internet posts from fan pages.

Sadly for them, the judge ultimately ruled that he must stay in prison ahead of his murder-for-hire trial. However, it hasn't all been bad news for The Voice throughout this difficult process.

For example, the prosecution reportedly removed Lil Durk's lyrics from their case against him. Instead, they will focus solely on other alleged items of evidence to make their arguments.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

If you didn't already know, law enforcement accused Smurk of arranging a 2022 hit in Los Angeles on his rap rival Quando Rondo. This was supposedly in retaliation for the murder of Durk's fellow Chicago MC, King Von.

A 2022 shooting in Los Angeles supposedly targeting Rondo took the life of his cousin Lul Pab. Authorities allege Durk arranged, financed, and facilitated the hit, accusations which he and his legal team deny.

Despite their efforts, they still have to combat a lot of narratives and legal obstacles as they wait for the trial. Lil Durk's lawyers have been very critical of the process so far, and have also made more general comments about hip-hop cases.