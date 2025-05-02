Lil Durk may have recently released his new album Deep Thoughts, but he has much bigger fish to fry these days. That's obviously his federal criminal case for alleged murder-for-hire concerning the fatal 2022 Los Angeles shooting of Lul Pab, which allegedly targeted Pab's cousin Quando Rondo.

You may remember how the Chicago rapper saw a legal win recently thanks to the court allowing the reconsideration of his detention. This means he might see bond if the court deems it fit, and if the defense proves the lack of immediate danger and flight risk in the event of his hypothetical release.

However, the prosecution strongly opposes this. As reported by Akademiks on Instagram, a new superseding indictment arrived, which additionally charges Durk with stalking resulting in death.

After this, the government filed a supplement to their motion opposing the reconsideration of Lil Durk's detention. They also dismissed his legal team's accusations of lyrical persecution, alleging the charges and accusations against him do not emphasize or implicate his art in any way.

What Are Lil Durk's Charges?

For those unaware, The Voice's specific charges in this alleged murder-for-hire case include one count each of conspiracy; using interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death; using, carrying, and discharging guns and a machine gun; and possessing these weapons in furtherance of a violent crime resulting in death. His trial will reportedly begin on October 14 of this year if everything goes according to schedule.

Throughout this entire complex process, Lil Durk has been able to reassure fans. He recently hopped on the phone with DJ Akademiks from behind bars to speak on his situation.

"I've been good, man," he remarked. "Mentally, spiritually, I've been on top of my s**t. I'll be back out there, you hear me? Oh, thank you, I need all the prayers. I appreciate you. [...] Yeah, you know, ain't nothing changed, bro. I've just been focused on life, my family and stuff like that. I'm trying to learn to speak Arabic in here. It's a couple of guys in here that know how to speak Arabic fluently. So I'm just learning the different words and tightening up my Arabic. Just getting my knowledge together."