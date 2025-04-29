Lil Durk Hit With New Obstacle In Murder-For-Hire Case As Feds Seize His Unreleased Music

Lil Durk is facing another challenge in his alleged murder-for-hire case as the prosecution has seized an audio file of his unreleased song, "Scoom his Ass." According to court documents obtained by Complex, the state believes the lyrics will “corroborate” their arguments against the rapper getting out on bond.

On the song, Durk allegedly raps about, "rid[ing] through Beverly Hills with choppers," leading the prosecution to argue that the lyrics "have a striking similarity to the modus operandi used to kill" Quando Rondo’s cousin, Saviay'a Robinson. They wrote: “Although 'Scoom his Ass' does not appear to have been officially released by defendant, the lyrics are authentic as the government seized the audio file from a co-conspirator’s cellular phone pursuant to a federal search warrant, which has been produced to the defense.”

The move comes after Durk’s attorney, Drew Findling, argued that the prosecution allegedly misled the grand jury in the rapper's indictment, earlier this month. He claimed that they cited lyrics from the song “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy,” which Durk wrote before the crime even took place.

“Unless the government is prosecuting Banks on a theory of extra-sensory prescience, the lyrics could not have soundly informed the grand jury’s finding of probable cause,” Findling wrote, as caught by Billboard.

In suggesting against letting Durk out on bond, the state labeled him a “flight risk" and said that his application didn't provide any new information that has a "material bearing" on that fact.

Lil Durk's DJ Akademiks Interview

Durk has been behind bars since his arrest back in October of last year. He recent spoke with DJ Akademiks for an interview over the phone during which he provided some insight into how he's spending his time awaiting trial.

"I've been good, man," Lil Durk told DJ Akademiks. "Mentally, spiritually, I've been on top of my s**t. I'll be back out there, you hear me? Oh, thank you, I need all the prayers. I appreciate you. […] Yeah, you know, ain't nothing changed, bro. I've just been focused on life, my family and stuff like that. I'm trying to learn to speak Arabic in here. It's a couple of guys in here that know how to speak Arabic fluently. So I'm just learning the different words and tightening up my Arabic. Just getting my knowledge together."