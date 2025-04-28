Lil Durk Admits He Hasn't Listened To His New Album, "Deep Thoughts"

BY Cole Blake 696 Views
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Durk is currently residing behind bars in California while awaiting trial in his murder-for-hire case.

Lil Durk says that he still hasn't listened to his new album, Deep Thoughts, which he released back in March as he remains behind bars while awaiting trial in his alleged murder-for-hire case. He explained why he hasn't gotten around to it during a discussion with DJ Akdemiks for a phone interview over the weekend.

Durk began by admitting he hadn't heard the album in its entirety. "They was keeping me updated but I ain't heard nothing," he revealed. "This is like a box in here. We don't get no news."

Elsewhere in the interview, Durk gave a broader update on how he's doing behind bars. "I've been good, man," Lil Durk told DJ Akademiks. "Mentally, spiritually, I've been on top of my s**t. I'll be back out there, you hear me? Oh, thank you, I need all the prayers. I appreciate you. […] Yeah, you know, ain't nothing changed, bro. I've just been focused on life, my family and stuff like that. I'm trying to learn to speak Arabic in here. It's a couple of guys in here that know how to speak Arabic fluently. So I'm just learning the different words and tightening up my Arabic. Just getting my knowledge together."

Lil Durk Charges

Authorities first arrested Lil Durk back in October along with several other members of his Only the Family record label. The indictment stems from the attempted 2022 killing of rapper Quando Rondo. Prosecutors alleged Durk orchestrated the attack in revenge for the death of King Von. The rapper has pleaded not guilty and is working on getting the charges dismissed. If unsuccessful, his trial will kick off in October.

In other news, Lil Durk‘s wife, India Royale, recently made headlines after a video of her at a party went viral on social media. In the clip, she puts her hand on another man’s lap, leading to rumors about her allegedly having an affair.

Royale shot down the speculation in a response on social media afterward. “Do y’all remember when men used to like, lay concrete, change tires, go to war? Now these n****s on the internet gossiping all day. Like, what’s happening?” she asked.

