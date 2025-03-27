News
Music
Lil Durk Shatters Record For Most RIAA Certifications Of Any Rapper In 2025
The achievement comes as Lil Durk gears up to release his new album titled, "Deep Thoughts," on Friday, March 28.
By
Cole Blake
March 27, 2025
