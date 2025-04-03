Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of March 2025

For over a year, fans have been anticipating the release of Playboi Carti's new album MUSIC. Miraculously, in March of 2025, Carti came through and delivered with 34 songs. Overall, fans are loving the project and so are we. It was a foregone conclusion that this project would find its way to our staff's hottest rap albums and songs of March 2025 list. Thankfully, a plethora of other incredible artists came through and gave us some music to remember. Whether it was Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Wale, or even Little Simz, the genre's biggest stars came to play, and we are extremely appreciative. So without further ado, here are our picks for the best albums and songs of the last month.