Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of March 2025

Last month was a great one for rap and today, we are looking at the hottest rap albums and songs of March 2025.

For over a year, fans have been anticipating the release of Playboi Carti's new album MUSIC. Miraculously, in March of 2025, Carti came through and delivered with 34 songs. Overall, fans are loving the project and so are we. It was a foregone conclusion that this project would find its way to our staff's hottest rap albums and songs of March 2025 list. Thankfully, a plethora of other incredible artists came through and gave us some music to remember. Whether it was Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Wale, or even Little Simz, the genre's biggest stars came to play, and we are extremely appreciative. So without further ado, here are our picks for the best albums and songs of the last month.

Playboi Carti - MUSIC

Lil Durk - Deep Thoughts

Saba & No ID - From The Private Collection of Saba and No ID

Little Simz - "Free"

McKinley Dixon, Blu, Shamir - "Could've Been Different"

Wale - "Blanco"

Rico Nasty - "On The Low"

Freddie Gibbs - "The Big 2"

