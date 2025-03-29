Lil Durk Dives Into "Deep Thoughts" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 229 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Durk Deep Thoughts Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 01: Lil Durk performs during the 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 01, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)
This week's "Fire Emoji" playlist update is brought to you by Lil Durk, NAV, Wiz Khalifa, Icewear Vezzo, Anycia, and more.

It's wild that we're already a quarter of the way through 2025, and our latest Fire Emoji playlist update proves the hip-hop world is not slowing down when it comes to new releases. The big event to talk about this week is the long-awaited release of the new Lil Durk album, the appropriately titled Deep Thoughts. He's facing a lot of hardship in prison right now awaiting his alleged murder-for-hire trial, and even if it doesn't directly address this situation, the Chicago rapper's bars carry a lot of weight. Still, classic Smurk-style bangers like "Vanish Mode" show up on the tracklist as well.

Speaking of new albums, Fire Emoji also boasts the full-length return of NAV, who just dropped his new project OMW2 REXDALE. While this contains a lot of what you might love from the Toronto artist, the easy standout at first glance is "UNLIMITED" with none other than Playboi Carti. They share a lot of chemistry on this peppy and playful beat, with King Vamp's lackadaisical growls and croons acting as an aggressive counter to Navraj's lighter tone and delivery. Also, we can't forget The Weeknd and how his background vocals close the cut out.

Read More: Lil Durk Promises Fans He's "Coming Home Soon" In Heartfelt Message

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Moving onto new singles on Fire Emoji, we have a tough trifecta to play with on "Never Need," the new single from Anycia, KARRAHBOOO, and GloRilla hosted by the one and only DJ Drama. It has some offbeat moments, fiery performances, well-matched charisma, and a lot of personality as each femcee embodies a different vocal style. The instrumental also melds regional styles quite well, and doesn't need to do much for the lyricists to catch your attention.

Rounding things out, we have another collab to talk about in Wiz Khalifa's second official link-up with Gunna. While you might not put these artists together on paper, "5 Star" chills out enough for both performers to employ their trademark styles to appropriate effect thanks to slinky guitar and bass licks. Finally on Fire Emoji, we'd be remiss not to mention a true Detroit all-star offering. On "WORTH SOMETHING," three Michigan spitters show off their skills: Icewear Vezzo comes through with confident bravado, Big Sean gets acrobatic with the pen, and Peezy caps things off with more aggression.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims NAV Cleared Up Rumor That He Dissed Drake On His New Project

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jack Harlow Doja Cat Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News Music Jack Harlow & Doja Cat Get Bouncy On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update 484
Amazon Music Live Concert Series - 11/3/22 Music Megan Thee Stallion & Lupe Fiasco Drop Bombs On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream 2.2K
2024 Governors Ball Music Big Sean & Doechii Plant Their Flags On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update 1241
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Inside Music ASAP Rocky & Big Sean Lead The Way On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update 888