NAV Delivers His Moodiest Album Yet With "OMW2 REXDALE"

NAV was a model of consistency in the late 2010s and early 2020s. He dropped four albums, a mixtape and a deluxe album in the span of five years, then he went silent. OMW2 REXDALE is the sound of NAV mounting a return. The rapper is back after several away from the spotlight, and it seems as though he refined his sound. He's still the same rapper that fans adored and mocked in equal measure, but there's a noted change in the sharpness. OMW2 REXDALE is an album that emphasizes NAV's strengths.

Lead single "Real Me" is a good indication of the sound we get throughout the entire album. NAV and his roster of producers work in a nocturnal, liminal space, and opening song "BACK 2 BUSINESS" proves it's an effective game plan. "U.N.I." is one of the best songs of NAV's career, courtesy of a catchy, female led chorus and the rapper's harmonizing. "GET 2 U" is another standout cut, tapping into the smoothest and darkest recesses of the Toronto sound pioneered by Drake. The guests are sparing, but Don Toliver does his thing on "YOU" and Playboi Carti continues his victory lap with a standout verse on "UNLIMITED." It doesn't hurt the song that The Weeknd pops up for an uncredited outro, as well.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

NAV Focuses On Strengths In His Return Album

OMW2 REXDALE tracklist: