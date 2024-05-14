NAV Teases His New Album "On My Way 2 Rexdale" With Electrifying Trailer

NAV In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Recording artist Nav (c) poses with Derek Wise (L) and 88 Camino (r) aka hip hop duo 88Glam backstage at Irving Plaza on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

NAV is finally back.

NAV is an artist who has been instrumental to the Toronto sound. Overall, he came up producing for huge artists such as Drake. However, he was eventually signed to The Weeknd's XO imprint, and he has not looked back since. During the late 2010s and even the early 2020s, he was a prolific artist of sorts. He was always coming through with new albums and singles, while also being featured on big albums. That said, as of late, he has taken a bit of a hiatus, much to the chagrin of all of his supporters.

Well, it appears as though NAV is ready to make his comeback. Today, the artist took to YouTube with a brand-new album trailer. This new project is called On My Way 2 Rexdale which is a reference to where he grew up. Throughout this trailer, we get some snippets of songs that will be found throughout the album. Moreover, there are even some clues as to which artists will be featured. The most obvious clues involve Future, Don Toliver, and even Playboi Carti.

NAV Even Teased Some Features

At this time, there is no release date for the project. Instead, it has been teased for a Summer release. Overall, that is a great time to drop as people are going to want summer anthems. NAV's melodic stylings have always suited that time of year, especially if we are getting ourselves an upbeat album. No matter what, this should be an interesting listen. After being gone for so long, we are definitely in for a new sound and a revitalized NAV.

Let us know what you think of this upcoming NAV album, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for him to come out with a new full-length LP? What kind of features do you think will be found throughout the project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

