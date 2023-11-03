Nav Returns With New Track “Baller”

Nav is an artist who has had a long career in music, although not always as the leading man. For years, he was known as a producer in Toronto. However, in 2016 and 2017, Nav got his big break. He featured on the Travis Scott song "Biebs In The Trap" and even released a self-titled mixtape. Moreover, he had a collaborative album with Metro Boomin called Perfect Timing. Since then, he has dropped a plethora of albums, although he has taken a break over the last few years.

Now, however, he seems to be in the mood to break out of that shell and make his grand comeback to the music world. For a while now, he has been teasing a new track. Well, today, he made good on that promise by coming out with "Baller." This is a new track that could very well lead to more new tracks. Regardless, this is a song that fans had been waiting for, and he certainly delivered here. You can listen to the song, below.

Nav Is Back

Stylistically, this is what fans have come to expect from Nav. The flows are crisp and the beat is spacious. There is a real pocket here that Nav is able to navigate elegantly. Moreover, we get those braggadocios bars that the artist has been known for over the years. It may not be a huge shift for him, but it's a comfortable space that he's operating in.

With Nav dropping a new song, hopefully, we will be getting some updates on a new album, very soon. Until then, let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you all of the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the entire world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Walk around, too much money on me, I don't need a clip

But I'm walking with so much jewelry on, gotta keep me a stick

I'm a baller

I don't gotta use my tongue when I be hitting the lick

I just be playin' dumb, but really I'm smartin' den bitch

