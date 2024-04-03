Playboi Carti & Nav Link Up At The Club

Very few artists are subject to as many bizarre news stories as Playboi Carti. A few weeks ago the Antagonist Tour that he announced last year was formally canceled. The tour was teased to include his entire Opium lineup with artists like Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely. After multiple delays fans that bought tickets got messages last month that the tour had been formally canceled. But in the wake of the cancelation he's treated fans to some new material.

Last week, he teamed up with Camila Cabello for a new single that had fans divided. The track is called "I LUV IT" and features elements of hyperpop mixed with Camila's usual style. Carti contributed a guest verse to the song that left a lot of fans watching more. He also only briefly appears in the music video because he reportedly arrived after they wrapped filming. He was on time for music video shoot for "FEIN!" with Travis Scott. The video dropped last week ahead of the pair's performance on Saturday Night Live. Check out the newest artist he's crossed paths with below.

Read More: Playboi Carti Reveals DMs With Vince Staples

Playboi Carti And Nav Partying Together

In new photos making the rounds online, Playboi Carti and Nav are hanging out in the club. The pics come from earlier this week when the pair were spotted out together. The pair have appeared on two songs together. Most notably, Carti joined Offset on the song "Minute" from Nav and Metro Boomin's collab album Perfect Timing. They also both appear on the Mustard song "Baguettes In The Face" from his 2019 album Perfect Ten.

Carti has dropped a number of singles on YouTube this year accompanied by DIY music videos. None of the tracks have made it to streaming yet, nor has Carti spoken much on when a new album could materialize. What do you think of Playboi Carti and Nav crossing paths during a night out? Do you want to see the two cross paths on a song again? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti: Relationship Timeline

[Via]