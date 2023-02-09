nav
- SongsElyrix Nabs NAV Feature For His Newest Single "Looking At Me"This is Elyrix's latest A-list collaboration. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian & NAV Share A Selfie TogetherThe star power in just one frame is astounding, and we wonder which ones are a fan of the other.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNav: The Canadian Rapper & Producer Making Waves In Hip HopNav has been making waves in hip hop since he first broke into the mainstream rap scene in the 2010’s.By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureMetro Boomin Confirms "Perfect Timing 2" Album With NAV: VideoThe musical duo shared the exciting news on stage during Montréal's Metro Metro Festival.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNav Brings Out Travis Scott, Lola Brooke, Meek Mill In TorontoNav treated his hometown to a few special guests during his sold-out concert at the Scotiabank Arena.By Aron A.
- SportsNav Makes His Way Into "NBA 2K23"Nav is going to be in the infamous video game.By Jaylan Wright
- MusicNAV's "Lately" Single Kicks Off This Weekend's "Fire Emoji" UpdateNew tracks from Kevin Gates, Centra Cee, Shy Glizzy, and more made the playlist too.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsNAV Preps For "NAV 2" Project With New "Lately" SingleThe Canadian singer is kicking off his tour this coming Tuesday (February 14) in Minneapolis.By Hayley Hynes
- GramLil Uzi Vert Takes A Fall In Nav's Pool: WatchNav shares hilarious footage of Lil Uzi Vert falling into his swiming pool. By Aron A.