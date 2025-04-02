NAV Outpacing Lil Durk In Tight First-Week Sales Race

Throughout the majority of NAV's career, he's been viewed in a pretty mixed light. Some have a hard time taking him seriously, while the other half finds charm and something unique about his music. However, the Canadian rapper, producer, singer, and songwriter has proved those haters and doubters wrong plenty of times. For example, he's got two number one records to his name. He pulled it off in back-to-back fashion in 2019 and 2020. Those would be the years he released Bad Habits and Good Intentions. He's got other high placements too, such as his 2022 project Demons Protected By Angels, which peaked at number two on the Hot 200.

Let's compare that with Lil Durk, who universally is a bit more beloved and respected within the hip-hop community. Some may be shocked, but the Chicago drill pioneer has the same number of number one albums, and one of them was a collaborative effort. That would be 2021's Voice of the Heroes with Lil Baby. His only solo record to achieve a chart-topping debut would be 2022's 7220. So, even though he's got more projects to his name, NAV has been just as successful. Even with that though, folks are completely caught off guard right now after learning the early sales projections for their latest bodies of work.

NAV OMW2 REXDALE First Week Sales

Per DJ Akademiks, the Brown Boy's newest studio album, OMW2 REXDALE, is currently slated to nab 70,000 units. Per HITS Daily Double, 55,000 of those sales are from physical copies, meaning just 15,000 are from streaming. "This gotta be a April fools joke," one user quipped. The hate is strong with this record too as another goes, "55k bundles straight from the label don’t even know who listened to this."