NAV Savagely Claps Back At Twitter Troll Who Dragged His Music Through The Mud

You have probably seen a lot of memes online about NAV being the best rapper of all time, which many critics like Anthony Fantano launch as exaggeratory dismissals of his talents. He usually takes it like a champ – after all, he's the highly successful MC in this scenario – but it seems like the release of his new album OMW2 REXDALE gassed him up enough to fight back. The Toronto native decided to clap back at a Twitter troll's scathing critique of his music. "NAV the most pointless, aimless, vanilla, cookie cutter, bland, soulless artist we might’ve ever seen in rap. He is the void personified. A walking talking vaccum," the hater wrote.

In response, the "UNLIMITED" spitter quote-tweeted this message with a screen recording of him going to the hating user in question's page. The pinned tweet is what seems to be promo for a new song and music video, although it's unclear if the music is from the user themselves. Either way, NAV basically made fun of the quality of this song in comparison to his material, suggesting that behind every Internet provocateur is a jealous wannabe. Yikes!

NAV First Week Sales

What's more is that NAV's first week sales projections for OMW2 REXDALE suggest he will be able to shut his haters up with the numbers, not just savage Twitter clap-backs. The project will reportedly move up to 70K units in its first week on the market, according to HITS Daily Double. In fact, this puts it up in competition with Lil Durk and his new album Deep Thoughts as one of, if not the biggest hip-hop debut of the past week. This may not have been what many fans expected, but then again, we still need solid confirmation on these numbers.

In addition, NAV allegedly addressed other narratives around him these days, such as the claim he dissed Drake on this new record. "'Broski, they're writing my lyrics down wrong,'" DJ Akademiks alleged he said to him. "He doesn't say 'OVO body,' he says 'Over your body,'" Ak explained. We will see if anyone else pops out to disrespect Navraj and face retorts as a result.