NAV And Metro Boomin Tease Collaborative Album Coming Soon

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) NAV and Metro Boomin perform at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 1 day 3 at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
These two never stop working.

NAV and Metro Boomin are workhorses. They are constantly touring, recording, or planning their next album. It's obviously benefited them. Both artists have risen in popularity over the last decade. Metro, in particular, has become the most sought-out producer in hip-hop. NAV and Metro Boomin recently talked about their tireless recording process. In the midst of talking shop, these two hinted at the possibility of another collaborative album.

The whole thing came about due to a NAV question. He asked Metro Boomin whether he was going to take a break after recording two consecutive albums with Future. The producer said that the opposite was true. "Nah, [I'm ready to keep] going," he explained. "I'm a producer and it's not the same as an artist who might burnt out with a specific style or their voice." The money quote then arrived. Metro compared working with Future to working with NAV on an album. An album, seemingly, that fans have not yet heard. "I could do an album with Future," Metro asserted. "And it's not going to sound like my album with NAV."

Read More: OVO Chubbs Laughs Off Drake's Beef With Metro Boomin & Supposed NAV Rift

NAV And Metro Boomin Dropped A Collab Tape In 2017

The cherry on top was Metro Boomin claiming that he always has something that he's working on. The fact that Metro and NAV alluded to an album, and are even interviewing each other, suggests that there is something in the works. There's also the fact that the producer and rapper have worked together in the past. They collaborated on the 2017 mixtape Perfect Timing. Both artists were still on the rise when the tape dropped, and it boosted their respective profiles.

There's also the Drake-shaped elephant in the room. Metro Boomin and NAV were pitted against Drake during the recent hip-hop civil war. Metro spearheaded the war with "Like That," and NAV caught a stray shot in the Drake diss "Family Matters." Both artists are bonded by their dislike for the 6 God, and have made a point of working with artists who feel the same way. Metro Boomin linked up with Kendrick Lamar and NAV was photographed in the studio with Pharrell Williams. Maybe there are more subliminals aimed at Drake on this hypothetical album.

Read More: Metro Boomin & NAV Spin "Like That" At Coachella, Collaborators Show Love To Each Other On Stage

Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
