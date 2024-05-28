NAV Teases New Pharrell Collaboration After Beefing With Drake

BYDanilo Castro188 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Navraj Singh Goraya
TORONTO, On - April 22: Nav, alias Rexdale's Navraj Singh Goraya, is a Punjabi-Canadian rapper whose album Bad Habits hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard charts. (Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Nav linked up with a legend.

NAV never leaves the studio. It seems that way, at least. The Canadian rapper has dropped four projects in the last four years, and he's already announced two more to come in 2024. He plans on dropping the mixtape Nav2, as well as the studio album On My Way 2 Rexdale. The production on NAV's projects has consistently been a highlight, affirming the rapper's ear for good beats and collaborators. This is what makes his latest linkup impressive, if not altogether surprising. The Canadian rapper posted photos on his Instagram of him alongside Pharrell Williams.

NAV and Pharrell posed for photos at the Louis Vuitton office in Paris, France. The two men enjoyed the Louis products in stock, but the most exciting aspect of the post was that NAV and Pharrell appeared to be working on music as well. One photo sees Pharrell playing a keyboard at a desk, while NAV sits next to him. The latter didn't provide any context in the form of a caption, but it's safe to assume that he has plans for a collab with Skateboard P. This would be the first time the artists appear on the same song.

Read More: Metro Boomin & NAV Spin "Like That" At Coachella, Collaborators Show Love To Each Other On Stage

NAV And Pharrell Linked Up At Louis Vuitton Offices

The timing of the NAV and Pharrell photos is worth taking into consideration. Both men played a role in the recent battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, even if they weren't putting out diss tracks of their own. NAV unfollowed Drake on Instagram in the midst of the battle, which led to Drake using lyrics from the NAV song "Turks" to troll him. Some fans theorize that the Drake line "head to Delilah with all of my ice" from "Family Matters" was also a dig at his fellow Canadian. Pharrell, meanwhile, has had tension with Drake for over a decade.

Kendrick Lamar criticized Drake's beef with Pharrell on the song "Euphoria" and announced his plan to inherit it. Drake fired back on the aforementioned "Family Matters," telling Lamar to come get Pharrell's "legacy" out of his house. The "legacy" in question is jewelry designed and owned by P prior to Drake purchasing it. NAV and Pharrell have very little in common as musicians (outside of working with The Weeknd), but the shared enemy gives their prospective collaboration an interesting additional layer.

Read More: OVO Chubbs Laughs Off Drake's Beef With Metro Boomin & Supposed NAV Rift

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
Phoenix Suns v Toronto RaptorsMusicDrake Drops First Instagram Post After Kendrick Lamar Diss, Quotes NAV After He Unfollows Him57.1K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3MusicMetro Boomin & NAV Spin "Like That" At Coachella, Collaborators Show Love To Each Other On Stage1.5K
Nav Performs At Oslo HackneyMusicNav: The Canadian Rapper & Producer Making Waves In Hip Hop1222
Event Name: Drake And OVO Chubbs Host Friends and Family Event Of New Restaurant, Pick 6IX, With The House Of Remy MartinMusicOVO Chubbs Laughs Off Drake's Beef With Metro Boomin & Supposed NAV Rift5.8K