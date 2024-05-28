NAV Teases New Pharrell Collaboration After Beefing With Drake

NAV never leaves the studio. It seems that way, at least. The Canadian rapper has dropped four projects in the last four years, and he's already announced two more to come in 2024. He plans on dropping the mixtape Nav2, as well as the studio album On My Way 2 Rexdale. The production on NAV's projects has consistently been a highlight, affirming the rapper's ear for good beats and collaborators. This is what makes his latest linkup impressive, if not altogether surprising. The Canadian rapper posted photos on his Instagram of him alongside Pharrell Williams.

NAV and Pharrell posed for photos at the Louis Vuitton office in Paris, France. The two men enjoyed the Louis products in stock, but the most exciting aspect of the post was that NAV and Pharrell appeared to be working on music as well. One photo sees Pharrell playing a keyboard at a desk, while NAV sits next to him. The latter didn't provide any context in the form of a caption, but it's safe to assume that he has plans for a collab with Skateboard P. This would be the first time the artists appear on the same song.

NAV And Pharrell Linked Up At Louis Vuitton Offices

The timing of the NAV and Pharrell photos is worth taking into consideration. Both men played a role in the recent battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, even if they weren't putting out diss tracks of their own. NAV unfollowed Drake on Instagram in the midst of the battle, which led to Drake using lyrics from the NAV song "Turks" to troll him. Some fans theorize that the Drake line "head to Delilah with all of my ice" from "Family Matters" was also a dig at his fellow Canadian. Pharrell, meanwhile, has had tension with Drake for over a decade.

Kendrick Lamar criticized Drake's beef with Pharrell on the song "Euphoria" and announced his plan to inherit it. Drake fired back on the aforementioned "Family Matters," telling Lamar to come get Pharrell's "legacy" out of his house. The "legacy" in question is jewelry designed and owned by P prior to Drake purchasing it. NAV and Pharrell have very little in common as musicians (outside of working with The Weeknd), but the shared enemy gives their prospective collaboration an interesting additional layer.

